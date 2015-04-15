UK political battles bring more powers to England's north

* Greater Manchester gets new powers in cross-party deal

* Better transport pledged to boost northern economy

* Aim to narrow England’s north-south divide

* Conservative Osborne seen playing long game against Labour

By Estelle Shirbon

MANCHESTER, England, April 15 (Reuters) - Despite being on opposite sides in Britain’s election campaign, city bosses from the opposition Labour Party in Manchester have struck deals with the Conservative finance minister to give new powers and funds to England’s lagging north.

Known for tight-fisted austerity, George Osborne has pledged to spend billions on roads and railways linking northern cities like Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds to create a conurbation with the scale and resources to compete with London.

More radically, in a proposal that could alter the way Britain has been run for generations, he has also entrusted the Labour-led city of Manchester with unprecedented control over billions of pounds of funds, to administer services previously directed from London and decide their own strategic priorities.

Ahead of next month’s election, the plans have wrongfooted Labour politicians in the capital, who say they support them in principle even as they denounce what they describe as Osborne’s cynical motives and his cost-cutting record.

“What this is about from George Osborne is his own political positioning and his attempt to rebrand himself and his party,” said Lucy Powell, Labour member of parliament for Manchester Central, who nevertheless said she fully supported the measures.

Labour have now come up with their own plans to give more powers to England’s regions. But the package agreed for Manchester has put Osborne ahead of the curve on an agenda that has gained momentum since last year, when both main parties promised new powers to Scotland to persuade it to stay part of the United Kingdom in a referendum.

There is little doubt that Osborne is trying to tackle the Conservatives’ image problem among urban northern voters, many of whom have seen the Conservatives since the days of Margaret Thatcher as a party representing England’s richer south.

Some of the closest-fought contests that could determine the outcome of next month’s election will be in northern districts, with some Conservative candidates protecting tiny majorities.

Manchester itself is out of play. Like those of other major northern cities, its seats are impregnably held by Labour, while Osborne himself is elected to the House of Commons from a rich suburb nearby that is safely Conservative.

But his overture could help Osborne personally whether or not it helps his party win: if the Conservatives lose, he is a leading candidate to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron as party leader, and having appeal in the north would help.

He has made sure that the policy on the north is closely associated with him personally, making numerous speeches and posing in front of a train named “Northern Powerhouse” to mark the electrification of the Manchester Airport-Liverpool line.

Handing new powers to a city mostly run by the opposing party could be canny politics in the long run, said Rob Ford, a political scientist at the University of Manchester.

“He can credibly say ‘I did this even though there was nothing in it for me politically’. That can cut through to voters and help regain their trust in the long term,” Ford said. “But also it throws Labour off balance on their home turf.”

But whatever Osborne’s motives, local Labour politicians in Manchester have seized the opportunity to grow their powers.

“It’s not just pork barrel politics prior to election,” said Labour’s Peter Smith, chair of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), which includes 10 boroughs that cover an area with 2.7 million people.

“These are important schemes that will help northern cities and by doing that help the country as a whole.”

NARROWING THE GAP

For decades, British governments have failed to narrow the gap between a prosperous south and a poorer north.

Proud cities like Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds were the birthplace of the 19th Century Industrial Revolution, but fell behind the south as industries like coal and textiles declined.

The Centre for Cities think-tank says that from 2004 to 2013 cities in the south created 12 jobs for every new job created in cities elsewhere in England.

Osborne’s proposed solution would radically alter how government works in a country where most policies are made in the capital. Manchester would take charge of transport, housing, adult education, and a 6-billion-pound ($9 billion) annual budget for elderly care and healthcare - unprecedented autonomy under England’s centrally-run National Health Service.

Manchester has the cultural and intellectual clout to compete on the world stage.

It is home to two soccer clubs that have won seven of the last eight Premier League titles, chart-topping bands, a vast “MediaCity” where the BBC and ITV make programmes, and a top university where Nobel Prize-winning scientists discovered graphene, a material that could revolutionise industry.

Its economy has a growing services sector as well as manufacturers like Heinz, Kellogg’s and PZ Cussons.

But, like other northern cities, it also suffers from the long-term effects of industrial decline, with wages and life expectancy below England’s average, and pockets of dire poverty.

Improving road and rail links are one part of the solution, to expand the labour pool for employers and encourage talented workers to stay. There are 10 million people within 40 miles of the centre of Manchester, versus 8 million in London.

“The north of England can be just as powerful and have just as strong an economy as elsewhere, so that if you grow up in the north you don’t need to go London or the southeast to succeed,” said Sean Anstee, leader of Trafford Council, the only Conservative-run borough among the 10 in Greater Manchester.

Giving local politicians more control over their own affairs is also seen as an increasingly important part of the mix in a country that has historically been extremely centralised.

In the past two decades, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have gained control over some of their own affairs. But England, which makes up 85 percent of the UK population, is still largely centrally run.

Big cities in particular have had little power, with local services administered at the level of small individual boroughs: London is made up of 32, Greater Manchester has 10. Even London, Western Europe’s biggest city, had no elected mayor until 2000.

Under the new deal, Greater Manchester, will finally get its own elected mayor from 2017, with greater powers than London‘s.

The new plans made sense to Craig Dean, chief executive of Web Applications UK, a small software firm based in a renovated cotton mill in Oldham, one of Manchester’s 10 boroughs, who said it was inefficient to have to take any matters too big for the borough all the way to the capital to resolve.

“Businesses like mine have been saying that local councils are probably a bit too small and national governments are largely too big, and there is probably a model which is more efficient, which is the city-region,” he said. (Editing by Peter Graff)