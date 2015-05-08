FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron keeps Osborne as finance minister
May 8, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron keeps Osborne as finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he would keep George Osborne as finance minister in his new government after convincingly winning the country’s national elections.

Osborne served as Cameron’s finance minister throughout his first five-year term. During that time he oversaw a recovery of the country’s economy from the financial crisis, an improvement which was initially slow but gained speed in 2013 and 2014.

At the same time, Osborne halved Britain’s large budget deficit but missed his target to eliminate it altogether.

Cameron also named Osborne as first secretary of state.

Further cabinet appointments were expected on Friday. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kylie MacLellan)

