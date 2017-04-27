FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
State opening of British parliament to be held on June 19 -PM May's spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 4 months ago

State opening of British parliament to be held on June 19 -PM May's spokesman

A union flag is seen near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain April 18, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth will formally open a new session of Britain's parliament on June 19 after an early election on June 8, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

The new parliament will be summoned on June 13, when it will elect a speaker. The members of parliament will then each take an oath ahead of the ceremonial state opening on June 19.

As part of the state opening, the Queen delivers a speech setting out the government's policies and proposed legislation for the new session of parliament.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.