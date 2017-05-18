FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK PM May pledges to switch from triple to double lock for pensions in 2020
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 3 months ago

UK PM May pledges to switch from triple to double lock for pensions in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALIFAX, England, May 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that when the current triple lock system governing the rates of state pensions expires in 2020, a new double lock system will be introduced instead.

In a list of policy pledges ahead of a June 8 election, May said the double lock would mean pensions would rise in line with earnings or inflation, whichever was highest. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alistair Smout)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.