FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Conservatives, Labour tied ahead of Thursday election-ICM poll
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 6, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Conservatives, Labour tied ahead of Thursday election-ICM poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives have seen their lead over the opposition Labour Party wiped out, according to an ICM poll for the Guardian published a day ahead of Thursday’s national election.

The survey put the Conservatives and Labour both on 35 percent. The previous ICM poll for the Guardian had given the Conservatives a three-point lead over Labour.

The anti-European UK Independence Party was down 2 points at 11 percent and the Liberal Democrats were unchanged at 9 percent. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.