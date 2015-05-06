UK's Conservatives, Labour tied ahead of Thursday election-ICM poll

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives have seen their lead over the opposition Labour Party wiped out, according to an ICM poll for the Guardian published a day ahead of Thursday’s national election.

The survey put the Conservatives and Labour both on 35 percent. The previous ICM poll for the Guardian had given the Conservatives a three-point lead over Labour.

The anti-European UK Independence Party was down 2 points at 11 percent and the Liberal Democrats were unchanged at 9 percent. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)