LONDON May 3 Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a wider lead over the opposition Labour Party than a week ago, an opinion poll published by research firm Kantar showed on Wednesday ahead of a national election on June 8.

The online poll gave the Conservatives 48 percent support, up two percentage points from Kantar's previous poll published last week, while support for Labour was unchanged at 24 percent.

The Liberal Democrats stood at 11 percent, the same as in the previous poll, while the UK Independence Party's support fell by a point to 7 percent.

The fieldwork for the Kantar poll was conducted between April 27 and May 2 and 1,205 people took part. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)