FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Conservatives lead over Labour narrows -Ipsos MORI poll
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

UK Conservatives lead over Labour narrows -Ipsos MORI poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservatives had a one-point lead over the opposition Labour Party in an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard newspaper published on Thursday, down from a five-point lead in a poll on April 30.

Voting was under way in the general election.

The new poll found support for the Conservatives at 36 percent with Labour on 35 percent. The Liberal Democrats, junior coalition partners to the Conservatives, were on 8 percent while the anti-European Union party UKIP was on 11 percent and the Greens on 5 percent. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.