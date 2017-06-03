FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK PM May's lead widens ahead of June 8 election - ORB poll
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 3, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

UK PM May's lead widens ahead of June 8 election - ORB poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has widened to nine percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to a poll by ORB for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

ORB said May's lead had increased from six percentage points in its previous poll which was published on May 27.

In the new poll, the Conservatives were on 45 percent, up one point, and Labour was on 36 percent, down two points.

The increase in the Conservative Party's lead reported by ORB contrasted with many other recent polls which have shown its lead narrowing. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Ralph Boulton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.