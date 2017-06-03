UK PM May's lead widens ahead of June 8 election - ORB poll

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has widened to nine percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to a poll by ORB for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

ORB said May's lead had increased from six percentage points in its previous poll which was published on May 27.

In the new poll, the Conservatives were on 45 percent, up one point, and Labour was on 36 percent, down two points.

The increase in the Conservative Party's lead reported by ORB contrasted with many other recent polls which have shown its lead narrowing. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Ralph Boulton)