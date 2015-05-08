FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PM Cameron's Conservatives win British election with 331 seats
May 8, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-PM Cameron's Conservatives win British election with 331 seats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Following is a table of final
results in Britain's national election.
    
                Party                     Seats
 Conservative Party                        331
 Labour Party                              232
 Scottish National Party*                   56
 Liberal Democrats                          8
 Democratic Unionist Party**                8
 Sinn Fein**                                4
 Plaid Cymru*                               3
 Social Democratic and Labour Party**       3
 Ulster Unionist Party**                    2
 United Kingdom Independence Party          1
 Green Party of England and Wales*          1
 Independent                                1
                Total                      650
 
    *The SNP only contests Scotland's 59 seats. Plaid Cymru only
contests seats in Wales. The Green Party does not contest
elections in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
    **The DUP, Sinn Fein, SDLP, and the UUP only contest seats
in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein does not take up seats it wins in
UK parliamentary elections.

 (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

