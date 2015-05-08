TABLE-PM Cameron's Conservatives win British election with 331 seats

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Following is a table of final results in Britain's national election. Party Seats Conservative Party 331 Labour Party 232 Scottish National Party* 56 Liberal Democrats 8 Democratic Unionist Party** 8 Sinn Fein** 4 Plaid Cymru* 3 Social Democratic and Labour Party** 3 Ulster Unionist Party** 2 United Kingdom Independence Party 1 Green Party of England and Wales* 1 Independent 1 Total 650 *The SNP only contests Scotland's 59 seats. Plaid Cymru only contests seats in Wales. The Green Party does not contest elections in Scotland and Northern Ireland. **The DUP, Sinn Fein, SDLP, and the UUP only contest seats in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein does not take up seats it wins in UK parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)