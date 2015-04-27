UK's Labour pledges to scrap stamp duty for 1st-time home buyers

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party will announce a plan on Monday to scrap the stamp duty for first-time home buyers and give them the right to buy up to half of new homes built locally, as the party lays out its plan to tackle the country’s housing crisis ahead of next month’s parliamentary election.

Labour leader Ed Miliband will lay out the proposal to cut the stamp duty to zero for first-time buyers of homes worth up to 300,000 pounds ($455,340), which would help those buyers save as much as 5,000 pounds, the Labour Party said on its website.

With less than two weeks to go before the May 7 election, most opinion polls have shown voters fairly evenly split between the left-wing Labour Party and the ruling centre-right Conservatives - Britain’s two main political parties - meaning neither is likely to win enough seats to hold a clear parliamentary majority.

Labour in its housing proposal said it would give buyers who have lived in an area for more than three years “first call”, or the preferential right, to buy up to half of new homes built locally.

“Labour’s plan will start construction on 1 million new homes by 2020 to deliver our promise of getting 200,000 homes built a year, with ”use or lose it“ powers”, Miliband said in an excerpt of the remarks he is to deliver on Monday in Stockton.

The Labour Party also proposes to stop foreign buyers from buying properties before local buyers get a chance to look at them by ensuring they are advertised in local areas, increasing taxes paid by foreign buyers and levying council tax for empty homes.

The party on Sunday said it would introduce rent controls if it wins the May 7 election and ban private landlords from raising rents above the rate of inflation for the duration of new three-year contracts.

The proposals are aimed at younger voters, many of whom cannot afford to buy property because of historically high house prices.

The Conservatives oppose rent controls, believing it is wrong to interfere in the free market and that building more housing is the way to keep prices down. ($1 = 0.6588 pounds) (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)