SNP's Sturgeon says should treat UK exit poll with caution

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Scottish nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon said an exit poll showing her party winning 58 of Scotland’s 59 seats in Britain’s national election should be treated with huge caution.

“I’d treat the exit poll with HUGE caution,” the leader of the Scottish National Party tweeted. “I‘m hoping for a good night but I think 58 seats is unlikely!”

The exit poll showed Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives are on course to win the most seats in parliament with 316 seats, which would be just shy of an outright majority. It put the opposition Labour Party on 239.