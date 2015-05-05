UK's Labour 1 point ahead of Conservatives before Thursday election -Survation poll

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party led the ruling Conservatives by 1 percentage point in a Survation opinion poll published on Tuesday, two days before a general election.

Survation showed Labour on 34 percent and the Conservatives on 33 percent. Earlier on Tuesday, a Populus opinion poll put the Conservatives and Labour level on 34 percent each, while an Ashcroft poll had the Conservatives on 32 percent and Labour on 30 percent. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)