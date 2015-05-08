FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron's victory makes it to London stage -- the same night
May 8, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron's victory makes it to London stage -- the same night

Michael Roddy

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - A London theatre audience will experience playwriting in real time on Friday when Peter Morgan updates his West End hit “The Audience” about Queen Elizabeth’s weekly meetings with prime ministers to reflect David Cameron’s re-election triumph.

The play, which was revived in London this week and stars Kristin Scott Thomas as Queen Elizabeth, will include a revised scene to show the monarch on the day she invites Cameron, played by Mark Dexter, to form a new government.

“In the same week as we opened ‘The Audience’ it’s been particularly interesting to have experienced such a dramatic general election,” Graham said in a statement, referring to the victory by Cameron’s Conservatives over the opposition Labour Party in Britain’s election on Thursday.

”This morning I have rewritten the scene in my play between the Queen and David Cameron to reflect the events of last night and this morning.

“Kristin Scott Thomas and Mark Dexter will be rehearsing this new dialogue this afternoon and I hope tonight’s audience in particular will enjoy our immediate response to today’s results,” Morgan said.

“The Audience” portrays the Queen’s meetings with a host of prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher and more recently Cameron. Helen Mirren, who starred in the 2013 London debut of the play, heads up the cast of a production now running on Broadway.

British audiences were spoiled for choice of politically themed plays in the run-up to the election with the London stage also offering “The Vote”, set in a polling station on the eve of an election, and “Dead Sheep” reprising the political manoeuvrings that led to Thatcher’s downfall. (Editing by Susan Fenton)

