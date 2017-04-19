FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK parliament votes in favour of early national election
April 19, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 4 months ago

UK parliament votes in favour of early national election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament voted by 522 to 13 on Wednesday in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to hold an early national election.

Britain had not been due to hold a national election until 2020 but May said on Tuesday she wanted to bring that forward to June 8 this year in order to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

She needed to win the backing of more than two thirds of parliament's 650 members in order to hold an early election. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

