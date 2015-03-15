FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne announces new pension reform ahead of election
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne announces new pension reform ahead of election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain will allow pensioners to cash in annuities in exchange for a cash lump sum, finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday, but insisted there would be no “giveaways” in his final pre-election budget next week.

The annuities reform follows a pensions overhaul announced last year which eased requirements on people to buy annuities as part of their pension.

“There are 5 million pensioners who are locked into annuities they have already bought. They should have the same freedoms as we have given everyone else ... So I am going to change the law to let that happen,” Osborne said in a statement.

Many opinion polls put Osborne’s Conservatives neck-and-neck with the main opposition Labour Party ahead of the May 7 vote.

Allowing pensioners to cash in their annuities, a step that currently faces a tax charge of 55 percent or more, could appeal to older voters who are more likely to vote Conservative.

The government said the measure would be introduced from April 2016.

In an interview on BBC television on Sunday, Osborne reiterated there would be “no giveaways, no gimmicks” in his annual budget statement due to be announced on Wednesday. “Everything we do in this budget has to be paid for,” he said.

Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schombergie MacLellan and William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.