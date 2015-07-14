FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Grid awards contracts for Britain-Norway electricity link
July 14, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

National Grid awards contracts for Britain-Norway electricity link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Grid has awarded contracts totalling 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to companies involved in building the first electricity link between Britain and Norway, it said on Tuesday.

Three international companies have agreed to build the interconnector -- cable suppliers Prysmian and Nexans and power technology company ABB will deliver the convertor stations.

The so-called NSN Link will be 740 km long and will establish a direct connection between the two countries’ energy systems.

$1 = 0.9111 euros Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter

