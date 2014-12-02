Britain to open back-up power scheme to European generators

* European suppliers can participate from 2015

* First power capacity auction on Dec 16, 2014

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European power producers will from 2015 be allowed to take part in a new scheme aimed at ensuring Britain has enough back-up electricity to cover outages at conventional power plants and intermittent renewable energy supplies.

Britain’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury said on Tuesday the decision would add flexibility and resilience to the country’s electricity grid.

To ensure it has enough back-up power, Britain has set up so-called capacity auctions in which successful bidders will be paid an agreed price for holding supplies on standby and a premium if their capacity is called upon.

The government’s 2014 National Infrastructure Plan, launched on Tuesday, said the decision to open up the scheme to foreign suppliers should encourage firms to invest in power links with Britain, which would help to drive down power bills.

Interconnector transmission cables are becoming increasingly important in Europe’s integrating electricity market because they allow excess production in one country to flow easily to a neighbouring country.

British utilities SSE and Centrica are among companies that have qualified to participate in the country’s first electricity capacity auction to be held on Dec. 16.