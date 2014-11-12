Record number of UK power users switch to small providers

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s small energy suppliers signed a record number of new electricity customers in October, industry data showed, as households prepared for the winter season when utility bills typically rise.

As many as 138,714 electricity customers switched to an independent supplier last month, the highest ever monthly net gain and a 150 percent increase year on year, data published by industry association EnergyUK showed.

Britain’s small energy providers such as First Utility, Ovo Energy and Utility Warehouse have been eating into the market share of the six largest suppliers, which still control around 90 percent of the UK retail market.

The country’s big six energy providers are Centrica’s British Gas, SSE, RWE npower, E.ON , EDF Energy and Scottish Power.

The overall number of users switching to a new electricity supplier, big or small, also rose to the highest level this year at 345,862 people in October.

“There are more companies than ever before in the electricity market offering a wide range of deals,” outgoing EnergyUK Chief Executive Angela Knight said.

Separate figures published by gas distribution services firm Xoserve showed 245,731 switches in October, also the highest this year.

Electricity and gas switching numbers are likely to overlap given that most consumers buy both from the same company. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)