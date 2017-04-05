FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain could help owners of diesel cars if cities introduce pollution charges - BBC report
April 5, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 5 months ago

Britain could help owners of diesel cars if cities introduce pollution charges - BBC report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has suggested owners of diesel cars could get some help from the government if cities adopt new charges to tackle pollution, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan plans to charge the most polluting cars and vans a daily fee of 12.50 pounds ($16) to enter the city centre from 2019, making the British capital the latest city to crack down on gas-guzzling cars. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

