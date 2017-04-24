FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK wants to delay air pollution report until Sept. 15 -May's spokesman
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
April 24, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 4 months ago

UK wants to delay air pollution report until Sept. 15 -May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The British government is seeking to delay publishing a report on tackling air pollution until Sept. 15, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

The government had until 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday to come up with a plan to improve air quality and meet nitrogen dioxide limits set by the European Union after London's High Court ruled a calculation of future vehicle emissions was too optimistic. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)

