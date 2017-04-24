FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK govt plans to publish draft air quality plan by June 30
April 24, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 4 months ago

UK govt plans to publish draft air quality plan by June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The British government intends to publish a draft copy of its report on tackling air pollution by the end of June, ahead of publication of a final report in September, environment minister Andrea Leadsom said on Monday.

The British government had until 1500 GMT on Monday to come up with a plan to improve air quality and meet nitrogen dioxide limits set by the EU after London's High Court ruled a calculation of future vehicle emissions was too optimistic.

Earlier on Monday Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said the government had applied to the court to delay the publication of the final plan until Sept. 15 due to an early election being held on June 8.

"The government is seeking to publish a draft plan by 30th June, and a final plan by the 15th September," Leadsom told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)

