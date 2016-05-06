FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Britain brings forward electricity supply auction to avoid shortages
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 6, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Britain brings forward electricity supply auction to avoid shortages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects date of auction in paragraph 4 to Sept. 1-July 31, not Sept. 1)

By Oleg Vukmanovic

May 6 (Reuters) - Britain is bringing forward a scheme to encourage power companies to supply electricity at peak times by a year in a bid to avert a looming supply crunch and prevent price spikes, the government said on Friday.

The country faces the risk of electricity supply shortages over the next few winters as coal plants close due to weak economic conditions and investors say there is little incentive to build new power plants.

Under the government’s capacity market scheme, the owners of power plants are paid to provide electricity at short notice.

Power capacity auctions will take place between Sept. 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017 to secure back-up supply for winter 2017/2018, a National Grid spokesman said.

The move is part of plans to make Britain’s energy infrastructure fit for the 21st Century and ease the risk of price spikes caused by unusually cold days, it said.

A consultation to reform the capacity market rollout was launched in March with those measures now confirmed, which include buying more electricity earlier and toughening sanctions against firms that break their commitments to the scheme. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.