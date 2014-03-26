FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Small UK energy suppliers win customers from big rivals
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Small UK energy suppliers win customers from big rivals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain's small energy
suppliers have benefited from consumers' dissatisfaction with
gas and electricity prices. About half a million customers have
opened accounts with independent providers in recent months,
mostly leaving the established "Big Six" suppliers in protest
against steep tariff increases. 
    Below is a breakdown of the most recent customer account
figures provided by Britain's biggest energy suppliers.
    Most energy suppliers report accounts set up, rather than
outright customers. So when customers buy both electricity and
gas under a dual fuel deal, this is recorded as one account.
However, if they then switch to separate new electricity and gas
providers, they are counted twice. Also, some new accounts are
created without any switching, such as for newly constructed
homes. Losses and gains in companies' customer accounts
therefore do not necessarily match switching figures.
 
    
 NAME               Customer      End 2012          Change
                    accounts end                    
                    2013                            
 Big Six                                            
 Centrica           15,256,000    15,618,000        -362,000
 SSE                 9,220,000*    9,470,000*       -250,000
 Scottish Power      5,790,000     5,690,000        +100,000
 RWE npower          5,504,741     5,627,654        -122,913
 EDF Energy          5,710,000**   5,450,000**      +260,000
 E.ON                n/a           n/a              n/a
                                                    
                                                    
 Independent suppliers                              
 Utility Warehouse    836,097***    712,591***      +123,506
 First Utility        370,000^      170,000         +200,000
 Ovo Energy           250,000^      138,046         +111,954
 Co-op Energy         142,000        60,000          +82,000
 Good Energy           40,000        34,000^^         +6,000
                                                    
 * SSE accounts compare the average for the nine months to
December 2013 with the nine months to December 2012
** EDF Energy accounts compare the average for the fourth
quarter of 2013 with the fourth quarter of 2012
*** Utility Warehouse accounts compare the average for the 
third quarter of its 2014 financial year (October-December 2013)
with the third quarter of the 2013 financial year
(October-December 2012)
^ First Utility and Ovo Energy figures stretch to March 2014
^^ Good Energy accounts compare figures at the end of 2013 with
figures at the end of June 2013 

 (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
