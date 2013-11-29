FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain denies report that it asked energy suppliers to freeze prices-source
November 29, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Britain denies report that it asked energy suppliers to freeze prices-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A British government source denied a BBC report on Friday that ministers had asked the country’s biggest energy suppliers to freeze prices until the 2015 election.

The BBC had cited unidentified industry sources as saying that the request from ministers was part of a wider deal being discussed on energy pricing.

“This story is utterly misleading,” said a Downing Street source who asked not to be identified. “The government has not asked for a price freeze. People should wait for us to announce our plans.”

The BBC later also reported the denial of its earlier story.

The government is expected to unveil details of its plan for energy prices when finance minister George Osborne gives his Dec. 5 Autumn Statement budget update.

