Britain plans new energy market abuse penalties, including jail terms
August 5, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Britain plans new energy market abuse penalties, including jail terms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The British government has proposed tough penalties including potential prison terms for people who manipulate the gas and electricity markets.

Britain’s energy regulators can currently investigate and fine people found breaching rules on energy market abuse but cannot send them to prison or impose a criminal record.

The government wants to widen regulators’ powers to safeguard consumers from unfair practices, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said on Wednesday.

The new criminal sanctions should come into force next spring, after a consultation period and parliamentary approval, DECC added.

“Manipulating the energy market is absolutely unacceptable, and these proposals provide a much stronger deterrent - more in line with the approach taken in the financial markets,” Ed Davey, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, said in a statement.

Under the proposals, anyone found guilty of rigging wholesale gas and electricity prices could face up to two years in prison.

It would be a criminal offence to fix the price of energy at an artificial level or use insider information to buy or sell energy on the wholesale market

It would also be an offence to make misleading claims or conceal facts about wholesale energy prices to manipulate the market, especially if it could affect competition.

“We want the strongest possible deterrents in place to guard against market manipulation and insider trading. We put forward the case to government for greater powers to take action if needed, and we welcome this consultation,” said Rachel Fletcher, senior partner for markets at regulator Ofgem.

Separately Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority is conducting an investigation into competition and transparency in the retail energy market.

The competition watchdog’s final report based on its findings is expected at the end of next year. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson)

