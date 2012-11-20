FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to unveil minimum energy prices in June 2013
November 20, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Britain to unveil minimum energy prices in June 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain will outline the minimum prices that utilities will get for generating electricity from nuclear and renewable sources in June next year, the government said on Tuesday, a move that prolongs uncertainty for investors.

Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Edward Davey told an influential parliamentary committee that the minimum price new nuclear power stations and windfarms can receive for selling into the grid would be published in June 2013 and would apply until 2017, when prices would be subject to revision.

