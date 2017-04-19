UK government to take action on rising energy bills -energy minister

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The British government will show "decisive action" on rising energy bills when it publishes its response to a Competition and Markets Authority investigation into the retail energy market, energy minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.

The government will publish the response "very shortly" but the announcement on Monday of a General Election in June could mean the response is not finalised on time, Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, told a parliamentary committee.

The government has said it would release a green paper on competition in consumer markets this spring, in which measures to address rising retail energy bills are expected.

"The response you will see will be muscular and strong and apply to all companies who are disadvantaging consumers in this way," Clark said. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton)