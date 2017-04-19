FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UK government to take action on rising energy bills -energy minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 4 months ago

UK government to take action on rising energy bills -energy minister

Nina Chestney

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The British government will show "decisive action" on rising energy bills when it publishes its response to a Competition and Markets Authority investigation into the retail energy market, energy minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.

The government will publish the response "very shortly" but the announcement on Monday of a General Election in June could mean the response is not finalised on time, Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, told a parliamentary committee.

The government has said it would release a green paper on competition in consumer markets this spring, in which measures to address rising retail energy bills are expected.

"The response you will see will be muscular and strong and apply to all companies who are disadvantaging consumers in this way," Clark said. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.