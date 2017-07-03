* Switching suppliers to be made easier
* Ofgem to consult with consumer groups
LONDON, July 3 Britain's energy regulator Ofgem
could cap bills for some of the most vulnerable customers and
make it easier to switch supplier in response to a government
request to set out plans to help customers on the poorest-value
tariffs.
Ofgem would consult with consumer groups over the potential
changes and vulnerable customers could cover around 2 million
consumers already on discounts to help them heat their homes, a
spokeswoman for the regulator said on Monday.
The proposals are likely to have a limited impact on
Britain's dominant big six energy suppliers who have around 85
percent of the market.
Energy prices became an issue in last month's national
election with the threat of a broader cap in standard variable
tariffs hanging over the industry.
"Today's announcement from Ofgem is positive as the
direction of travel from the regulator is measured and pragmatic
and would also satisfy the Tory manifesto commitments of
extending a cap to more vulnerable customers on poorest value
tariffs," analysts at Bernstein said.
Shares in British Gas owner Centrica, Britain's
largest energy provider, were up 1.2 percent at 0810 GMT,
outpacing Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index, which was
up less than 0.5 pct.
Britain's other "Big Six" suppliers are SSE,
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Innogy's npower,
E.ON and EDF Energy.
Under the existing "warm homes discount", energy suppliers
give a rebate to customers who are considered 'fuel poor', which
means their household income would fall below the poverty line
once the amount needed to adequately heat and power their home
is spent.
Ofgem also said it would seek to make switching energy
supplier easier, by allowing people to switch directly by using
comparison websites. It would also trial its own online
switching service to help customers who have been on the same
poor value tariffs for three or more years.
Under the plans, the cost of installing pre-pay meters at
150 pounds ($195), another move designed to help the poorer
customers.
"We are committed to ensuring that the more disadvantaged in
society are not left behind as we move towards a smarter, more
competitive energy market," Ofgem Chief Executive Dermot Nolan
said in a statement.
Utilities have denied overcharging, but last year the
Competition and Markets Authority found that British households
overpaid a total of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) a year on
average from 2012 to 2015 because of uncompetitive standard
energy tariffs.
