Regulators refer UK energy retail sector to competition watchdog
March 27, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Regulators refer UK energy retail sector to competition watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Three British regulators referred Britain’s energy supply sector for a full anti-trust investigation on Thursday, kick starting a legal process that could see some of the country’s big suppliers being broken up.

“Ofgem believes a referral offers the opportunity to once and for all clear the air and decide if there are any further barriers which are preventing competition from bearing down as hard as possible on prices,” said Dermot Nolan, chief executive of Ofgem, Britain’s energy regulator.

The country’s big six energy suppliers - SSE, Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy - control around 95 percent of Britain’s energy supply market.

Prime Minister David Cameron ordered a review of competition in the energy retail sector in October last year, following public outrage over high energy bills. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)

