Scottish Power to cut UK gas prices after fall in wholesale costs
January 20, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Scottish Power to cut UK gas prices after fall in wholesale costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British energy supplier Scottish Power, owned by Spain’s Iberdrola, will cut household gas prices by 4.8 percent from Feb. 20, the third of the country’s “Big Six” providers to reduce prices in line with a drop in wholesale prices.

Scottish Power customers will see average annual gas bills fall by 33 pounds ($50), the utility said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to be able to pass on this price reduction to our customers,” said Neil Clitheroe, Scottish Power’s CEO of Retail and Generation.

The move follows price reductions announced by rival suppliers Centrica and E.ON this and last week. ($1 = 0.6598 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)

