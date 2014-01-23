FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's SSE to cap energy prices until 2015
January 23, 2014

Britain's SSE to cap energy prices until 2015

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British utility SSE Plc said it planned to cap energy prices for around a year from this March, in a move which could bring it some relief from widespread criticism over rising bills.

The company also said on Thursday it would carry out a review of its offshore wind portfolio and added it was on track to post growth in profits and its dividend in its full year.

Britain’s “big six” utilities agreed in December they would pass on savings from a government plan to shift some of its environmental levies away from companies and on to general taxation, in an effort to cut soaring energy bills in the run-up to a 2015 election.

