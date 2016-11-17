FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ice sculptures, shows at London's Winter Wonderland park event
November 17, 2016 / 4:16 PM / 9 months ago

Ice sculptures, shows at London's Winter Wonderland park event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Organisers for the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland on Thursday were putting the finishing touches ahead the opening of the annual entertainment event in London, where visitors are offered a choice of games and attractions during the festive period.

Held in the city's central Hyde park, this year's event, which runs from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2, boasts fairground rides, an ice rink, observation wheel as well as performances by a circus and "The Nutcracker" on ice.

A variety of ice sculptures, including a boat and giant thrones, have also been built as part of a "Magical Ice Kingdom".

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

