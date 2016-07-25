Finance lobby group AFME to open Frankfurt office after Brexit vote

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Financial markets lobby group AFME is pushing ahead with plans to open a permanent office in Frankfurt by the end of the year after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Brexit has left doubts over London's future as a global financial centre, with rival cities in Europe looking to lure away parts of the banking industry based in Britain.

"During this period of uncertainty, open lines of communication are crucial in Frankfurt, Paris, Madrid, Rome and across the EU 27," Simon Lewis, chief executive of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, said in a briefing call with members published on its website on Monday.

"We are already on the ground in Frankfurt and plan to set up a permanent presence in Frankfurt alongside our office in Brussels."

AFME, headquartered in London, has been sharing office space in the German banking hub for the past few months but has no staff there.

Lewis said he hoped to open the permanent office by the end of the year, with approval from the board expected in September.

The European Banking Federation, a banking lobby group, also has an office in Frankfurt while the European Central Bank, the region's banking supervisor, is based there. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)