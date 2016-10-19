FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
France would bid to host EU bank and medicines agencies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

France would bid to host EU bank and medicines agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday it will be a candidate to house the London-based European Medicines Agency and European Banking Authority if the two supervisory bodies have to be relocated as a result of Britain's decision to quit the European Union.

"The matter will arise regarding the banking or medicines agencies. France will obviously be a candidate," government spokesman Stephane Le Foll told reporters when asked about the issue at a regular briefing. "That goes without saying."

Other countries such as Italy and Spain have publicly stated they too plan to compete to become new hosts to the EU agencies, which employ more than 1,000 skilled staff in all from across the bloc's member countries.

Beyond job creation, playing host to either or both of the agencies could also boost spin-off activities in the lucrative bank and pharmaceuticals sectors. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.