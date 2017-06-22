(Recasts with decision, Kern quote)
By Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will
decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines
agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit,
using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.
Most of the remaining 27 EU states have expressed interest
in hosting the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European
Medicines Agency (EMA), which together employ more than 1,000
people.
They are keen not to let the historically divisive issue of
hosting agencies break their unity over Brexit, although several
officials joked about how the choice will be made after leaders
agreed at a summit on Thursday it was the best way to stop rows.
"It is going to be an exciting race. We know how this works
from Eurovision," Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern joked,
recalling his country's recent triumph in the kitsch
pan-European music festival, won in 2014 by a bearded drag queen
from Vienna.
Governments have been arguing over how to choose new host
cities, which can expect to profit from the move.
Under the agreed procedure, countries will have until the
end of July to submit candidate cities. These will then be
assessed by the executive European Commission by September.
Using those assessments, EU leaders will try to reach a
consensus deal at their next summit in Brussels in October. In
any event, ministers will then hold a vote the following month,
giving states a number of votes to apportion to their favourites
and proceeding through knockout rounds to a winner.
Earlier on Thursday, France and Germany dismissed a report
by German magazine WirtschaftsWoche that the two biggest EU
countries had agreed to divide the agencies between themselves,
with the EBA going to Frankfurt and EMA to Lille.
Barcelona, Milan, Copenhagen and Dublin are among the states
campaigning for EMA, which has an annual budget of $360 million.
Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lyon and Strasbourg are
among the cities vying to host the EBA, whose 160 employees
write and coordinate banking rules across the bloc.
Among criteria for selection are the city's infrastructure,
transport links, jobs for employees' families and ensuring that
EU institutions are spread around Europe. Newer, Eastern members
say they do not have enough EU bodies and want this changed.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt, Andreas Rinke in
Berlin, Michel Rose in Paris, Gabriela Baczynska, Peter
Maushagen and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald and Bill Trott)