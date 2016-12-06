Britain could put forward one-line bill to trigger Article 50 - lawyer says

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The British government could put forward a one-line bill to give it the authority to trigger formal European Union divorce talks should it lose a Supreme Court fight over who can start the Brexit process, a government lawyer said on Tuesday.

“If the Supreme Court decides against our arguments here then the solution in legal terms is a one-line act,” government lawyer James Eadie told the Supreme Court, Britain’s highest judicial body.

“Maybe that would lead to all sorts of parliamentary complication and possible additions and amendments and so on, but that’s the solution.”

The government is appealing to the Supreme Court against a High Court ruling last month that it could not invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty which allows a country to leave the EU without parliamentary assent.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she intends to trigger Article 50 by the end of March but if the government loses its appeal, the matter would have to be submitted for lawmakers’ approval which could delay the process and derail her Brexit strategy. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)