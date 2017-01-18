FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Supreme Court says it will give Brexit trigger case ruling on Tuesday
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 7 months ago

UK Supreme Court says it will give Brexit trigger case ruling on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Supreme Court said it will deliver its ruling next Tuesday on whether Prime Minister Theresa May can begin the process of leaving the European Union without parliament's assent.

May has said she would trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, the formal means of exiting the bloc, by the end of March and that the government could act without needing lawmakers' approval.

However, London's High Court decided last November that it would be unlawful for May to trigger Article 50 alone using executive powers known as "royal prerogative".

The government appealed against that ruling to the Supreme Court, Britain's highest judicial body, which held four days of hearings last month. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

