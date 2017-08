LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the formal notification of the United Kingdom's intention to leave the European Union, on March 29, a spokesman for the British leader said on Monday.

The United Kingdom has informed European Council President Donald Tusk's office of May's intention, the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)