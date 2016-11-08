FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK Supreme Court says likely to rule on Article 50 in New Year
November 8, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 10 months ago

UK Supreme Court says likely to rule on Article 50 in New Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had granted the government permission to appeal against a High Court ruling last week that parliament's approval was required before the formal process of leaving the European Union could begin.

The Supreme Court said it had set aside four days, Dec. 5 to 8, to hear the appeal. It said all 11 of its justices would sit on the appeal panel, which would be chaired by its President Lord Neuberger.

"Judgment will be reserved at the conclusion of that hearing and follow at a later date, probably in the New Year," the court said in a statement. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
