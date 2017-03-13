FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 10:33 PM / 5 months ago

UK to begin EU exit by end of month after parliament's approval -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Davis welcomed parliament's approval on Monday for legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin formal divorce talks with the European Union.

"Parliament has today backed the government in its determination to get on with the job of leaving the EU ... We are now on the threshold of the most important negotiation for our country in a generation," Davis said in a statement.

"So we will trigger Article 50 by the end of this month as planned and deliver an outcome that works in the interests of the whole of the UK." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

