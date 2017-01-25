FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 7 months ago

UK govt to publish Article 50 legislation on Thursday -PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain will publish legislation on Thursday seeking parliament's approval to begin formal divorce talks with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled that May must give parliament a vote before she can invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

Brexit Minister David Davis has promised that the legislation will be "the most straightforward bill possible". (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

