LONDON Jan 24 Britain will trigger the legal
process for leaving the European Union by the end of March
despite a court ruling that means the government needs to get
parliamentary approval, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Tuesday.
The UK's highest judicial body dismissed a government
argument that May could simply use executive powers known as
"royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon
Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.
"The British people voted to leave the EU, and the
government will deliver on their verdict - triggering Article
50, as planned, by the end of March. Today's ruling does nothing
to change that," the spokesman said.
"We respect the Supreme Court's decision, and will set out
our next steps to Parliament shortly."
(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)