FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain to trigger Article 50 by end-March, timetable remains -May's spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Britain to trigger Article 50 by end-March, timetable remains -May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The British government still plans to trigger the formal procedure to leave the European Union by the end of March and does not believe a court ruling demanding parliamentary approval will disrupt that timetable.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters on Thursday the government had been clear it has ‘prerogative’ power to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty which starts up to two years of talks for Britain’s departure from the bloc.

“Our plan remains to invoke Article 50 by the end of March, we believe the legal timetable should allow for that,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.