LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The British government's bill seeking authorisation from parliament to start the formal Brexit process by triggering Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty will be published at 1230 GMT on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said.

Parliament is scheduled to start debating the bill on Tuesday next week. (Reporting by William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)