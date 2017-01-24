FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Scotland's Sturgeon says Brexit ruling shows devolution promises "worthless"
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#European Currency News
January 24, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

Scotland's Sturgeon says Brexit ruling shows devolution promises "worthless"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The British government is politically obliged to consult the nation's devolved assemblies on exiting the European Union, regardless of a Supreme Court ruling earlier on Tuesday saying their consent was not legally necessary, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

"The claims about Scotland being an equal partner are being exposed as nothing more than empty rhetoric and the very foundations of the devolution settlement that are supposed to protect our interests ... are being shown to be worthless," she said.

Britain's Supreme Court said Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union. But it also ruled that the devolved assemblies of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales did not need to give their assent separately.

Britons voted to leave the EU by 52 to 48 percent but Scotland, one of the UK's four nations, voted 62 to 38 percent to stay. Northern Ireland also voted to remain within the EU. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.