7 months ago
British parliament to start debating Brexit trigger bill Jan. 31
January 26, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 7 months ago

British parliament to start debating Brexit trigger bill Jan. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament will debate a bill to authorise the government to trigger the Brexit process by invoking Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the House of Commons was told on Thursday.

The bill will then be examined during parliamentary committee sessions from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8 included, Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington said while outlining the parliamentary timetable for the next two weeks.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Costas Pitas

