British parliament to start debating Brexit trigger bill Jan. 31

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament will debate a bill to authorise the government to trigger the Brexit process by invoking Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the House of Commons was told on Thursday.

The bill will then be examined during parliamentary committee sessions from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8 included, Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington said while outlining the parliamentary timetable for the next two weeks.