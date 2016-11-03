FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says EU, Britain must ensure flexible 'Brexit' process
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

White House says EU, Britain must ensure flexible 'Brexit' process

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday urged Britain and the European Union to ensure a flexible and smooth "Brexit" process after a British court ruled the government needed parliamentary approval to start the process of Britain leaving the EU.

"We are aware of the decision by the United Kingdom's High Court. We are and will continue to work closely with officials in London, Brussels, and our international partners around the world to ensure continued economic stability, security and prosperity in Europe and beyond," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters on Air Force One.

"We urge both the United Kingdom and the European Union in their negotiations ... to continue to be flexible, and work this out in a process that is smooth, pragmatic, transparent and productive," he said.

Schultz said President Barack Obama's administration would continue to actively monitor financial and economic developments and consult with international counterparts "to support financial stability and growth."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Tom Brown

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

