FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aston Martin urges government to bring stability after Brexit vote
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Aston Martin urges government to bring stability after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin called on the British government to quickly bring stability to the economy after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

“What we do want is clarity and what we do want is stability to be brought as quickly as possible. That’s the thing I believe helps not only Aston Martin but all of the car industry,” CFO Mark Wilson told Reuters.

The firm, which reported full-year results on Monday, also said it expected 2016 sales to be broadly flat on the 3,615 models sold last year but that core earnings should rise by around 20 percent thanks to its new sports car model. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.