Aston Martin urges government to bring stability after Brexit vote

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin called on the British government to quickly bring stability to the economy after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

“What we do want is clarity and what we do want is stability to be brought as quickly as possible. That’s the thing I believe helps not only Aston Martin but all of the car industry,” CFO Mark Wilson told Reuters.

The firm, which reported full-year results on Monday, also said it expected 2016 sales to be broadly flat on the 3,615 models sold last year but that core earnings should rise by around 20 percent thanks to its new sports car model. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)