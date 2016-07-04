FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Austrian finmin says Britain will remain an EU member - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told German newspaper Handelsblatt that he expected Britain to remain a member of the European Union in future despite the June 23 referendum in which Britons voted to quit the bloc.

"Britain will remain a member of the EU in the future," he was quoted as saying in an English excerpt of an interview due to be published on Tuesday.

"In five years, there will still be 28 member states," he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
