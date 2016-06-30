Austria will be among EU nations least hurt by Brexit -ECB's Nowotny

VIENNA, June 30 (Reuters) - Austria will be among the European Union nations least affected by the fallout from Britons' vote in favour of leaving the bloc, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

"Brexit will have no grave consequences for Austria's economy," a parliamentary statement on his testimony to the Finance Committee said, without quoting him directly. He put the effect on Austrian growth at 0.3-0.5 percent by 2018, it added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy)